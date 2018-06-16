-$0.02 EPS Expected for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 52.91% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $40,338.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,401.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $66,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 6,287.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,361,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 1,340,068 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 82.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 2,000,211 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.75.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.