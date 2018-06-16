-$0.02 EPS Expected for State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings. State Auto Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STFC. ValuEngine raised State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

State Auto Financial opened at $33.24 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

In other State Auto Financial news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $361,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $76,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

