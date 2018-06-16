$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Francesca’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Francesca’s reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Francesca’s will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Francesca’s.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Francesca’s had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Francesca’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Francesca’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Francesca’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Francesca’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Francesca’s stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 1,473,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.05. Francesca’s has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

In other Francesca’s news, Director Richard J. Emmett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Francesca’s by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 633,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 93,449 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the first quarter worth about $16,175,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 106,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Francesca's

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

