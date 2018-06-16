$0.04 EPS Expected for Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s earnings. Pacific Coast Oil Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust traded down $0.02, reaching $2.09, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,866. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.20. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.