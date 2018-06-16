-$0.06 EPS Expected for BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLINERX Ltd/S’s earnings. BIOLINERX Ltd/S posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX Ltd/S will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BIOLINERX Ltd/S.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on BIOLINERX Ltd/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

Shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S traded up $0.04, hitting $0.92, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,845,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,940. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.60. BIOLINERX Ltd/S has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLINERX Ltd/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BIOLINERX Ltd/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

