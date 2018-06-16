-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidSouth Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). MidSouth Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidSouth Bancorp.

Get MidSouth Bancorp alerts:

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.49 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of MidSouth Bancorp traded up $0.15, reaching $14.05, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,204. MidSouth Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 million, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -14.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidSouth Bancorp (MSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidSouth Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidSouth Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.