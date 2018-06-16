-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Tableau Software Inc Class A’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tableau Software Inc Class A posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc Class A will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tableau Software Inc Class A.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. Tableau Software Inc Class A’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DATA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.48.

In other Tableau Software Inc Class A news, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,586 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $525,139.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,216 shares in the company, valued at $10,737,446.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $25,977,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,640,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 988,061 shares of company stock worth $91,526,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $4,783,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A traded up $0.68, reaching $98.75, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 428,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,268. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $101.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Tableau Software Inc Class A

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

