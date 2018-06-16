$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for White Mountains Insurance Group’s earnings. White Mountains Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that White Mountains Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow White Mountains Insurance Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total transaction of $979,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,241,647.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,946 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.00, for a total value of $2,577,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 199.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $904.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 0.45. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $786.23 and a fifty-two week high of $904.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

