-$0.13 EPS Expected for Sophiris Bio (SPHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sophiris Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sophiris Bio.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPHS. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sophiris Bio by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sophiris Bio stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.77. 634,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,563. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.38. Sophiris Bio has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sophiris Bio (SPHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.