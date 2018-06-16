$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrick Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.22. Barrick Gold posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barrick Gold.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABX. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE ABX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 23,710,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of -0.15. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 30.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,477,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555,499 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Barrick Gold by 39.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 42,523,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104,036 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2,166.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,844,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,935 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $52,633,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 69.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,419,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

