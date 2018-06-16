-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Rigel Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,225,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,574,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,414 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,966,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,503 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 3,935,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 80,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Friday. 1,548,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,929. The company has a market cap of $543.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

