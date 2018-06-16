$0.16 EPS Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLK. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 666,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 482,501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers traded down $0.35, reaching $12.92, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 300,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $861.58 million, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 2.28. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 27, 2018, the company had a fleet of 72 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 7.8 million deadweight ton (dwt); and had contracts for 2 additional newbuilding vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 416,000 dwt.

