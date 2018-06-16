$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Co. (HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Heska had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Heska opened at $102.11 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Heska has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $778.93 million, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Heska by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 238,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,547,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

