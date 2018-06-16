-$0.18 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 64.39%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,240. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $56,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,519,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 882,436 shares of company stock worth $15,324,653. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,989,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,008,000 after buying an additional 4,012,596 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 639,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 408,724 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 408,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 187,453 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

