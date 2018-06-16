-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 199.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 738,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,957. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,229,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,194,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,282.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,000 shares of company stock worth $3,432,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,707,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $12,706,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $8,033,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

