-$0.21 EPS Expected for Compressco Partners Lp (CCLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Compressco Partners Lp (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compressco Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Compressco Partners also posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Compressco Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compressco Partners.

Compressco Partners (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Compressco Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Compressco Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compressco Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compressco Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compressco Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compressco Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compressco Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Compressco Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Compressco Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,095,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,733,000 after buying an additional 468,241 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Compressco Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Compressco Partners by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 196,936 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Compressco Partners has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This is a boost from Compressco Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. Compressco Partners’s payout ratio is -64.10%.

Compressco Partners Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

