-$0.21 EPS Expected for Egalet (EGLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Egalet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.26). Egalet reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Egalet will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Egalet.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGLT. ValuEngine raised Egalet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Egalet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLT remained flat at $$0.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,390. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.57. Egalet has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Egalet stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) by 1,540.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 721,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Egalet worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

