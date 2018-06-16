$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Tech Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Horizon Tech Finance posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Tech Finance will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Tech Finance.

Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. Horizon Tech Finance had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Tech Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Tech Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Horizon Tech Finance in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Tech Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Tech Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,942.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at $196,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $287,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Tech Finance by 572.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Tech Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Tech Finance by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Tech Finance by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Tech Finance by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. Horizon Tech Finance has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. Horizon Tech Finance’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Horizon Tech Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

