$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 32.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 111,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,199. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

In related news, Director Elaine A. Sarsynski bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,942.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.