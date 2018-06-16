$0.28 EPS Expected for Tenaris (TS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Several research firms have commented on TS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

NYSE TS opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 444,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 338,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tenaris by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $2,136,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

