$0.33 EPS Expected for Matador Resources Co (MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.18. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Matador Resources had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Matador Resources traded down $1.67, hitting $26.40, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

