$0.35 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,714,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,542,000 after acquiring an additional 487,064 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,877,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,827,000 after acquiring an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,065,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after acquiring an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 53.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,272,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,561,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 185,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.23. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

