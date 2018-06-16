$0.37 EPS Expected for Corning Incorporated (GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Corning had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

GLW stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Corning has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,643,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,591,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Corning by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,076,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after buying an additional 136,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,386,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,330,000 after buying an additional 111,926 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

