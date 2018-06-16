$0.40 EPS Expected for GrubHub Inc (GRUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. GrubHub posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. GrubHub had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MED increased their price target on GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on GrubHub from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GrubHub from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.77. 2,088,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,803. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $242,617.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $108,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,049.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,134 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,373. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GrubHub by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

