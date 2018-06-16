$0.41 EPS Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $226.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of Gray Television traded up $0.05, reaching $11.40, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 437,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,720. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 8,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $95,282.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Gray Television by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 131,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.