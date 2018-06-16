$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interface, Inc. (TILE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. Interface had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 5.88%. Interface’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TILE. BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interface currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of Interface opened at $22.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Interface has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Interface’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Interface by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 803,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Interface by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 137,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Interface by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 306,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Interface by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

