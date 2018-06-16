-$0.43 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.67). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.68% and a negative net margin of 67.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $24.72. 325,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,963. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $958.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.88.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,741 shares in the company, valued at $217,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 19,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $519,795.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,067.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,578 shares of company stock valued at $921,156. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,490,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,870,000 after acquiring an additional 586,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 212,423 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,797,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

