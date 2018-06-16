$0.44 EPS Expected for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ earnings. Net 1 UEPS Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Net 1 UEPS Technologies.

UEPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke bought 60,821 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $653,825.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,758,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,698,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 623,763 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 531,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 214,135 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

