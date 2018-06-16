$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

PFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Provident Financial Services opened at $28.10 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $29.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,133,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 140,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,069,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $217,648,000 after acquiring an additional 294,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.