$0.55 EPS Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.53. Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.94 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Stoneridge from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 6,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $178,108.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,648.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 138,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,877. The company has a market capitalization of $896.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $32.18.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

