$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sealed Air (SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.56. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.85% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

SEE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 52,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Sealed Air declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kenneth P. Chrisman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $315,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Sealed Air by 8.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 8.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 132.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,192,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

