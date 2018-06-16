-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniqure NV (QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Uniqure reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.15. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 586.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $850,750.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $888,723.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uniqure by 999.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 425,823 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth $2,449,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure traded up $0.06, hitting $37.00, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,146. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.21.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

