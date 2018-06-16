$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $0.30. Acorda Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

ACOR stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Burkhard Blank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,829. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rauscher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $245,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,600. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.