-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine (EDIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.74). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 707.98% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 473.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

In related news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $297,654.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $236,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,133 shares of company stock worth $3,001,893. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,863,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,930,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after buying an additional 424,975 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 614,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after buying an additional 49,011 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,826,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 49,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $45.02.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

