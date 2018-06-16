-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine (EDIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.74). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 707.98% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 473.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

In related news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $297,654.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $236,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,133 shares of company stock worth $3,001,893. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,863,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,930,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after buying an additional 424,975 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 614,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after buying an additional 49,011 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,826,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 49,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

