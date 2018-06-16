$0.78 EPS Expected for Republic Services (RSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 13.18%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $305,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,315.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $632,204.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 68.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 70,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

