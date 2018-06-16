$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services (RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $887,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 54,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,243,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services opened at $68.24 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

