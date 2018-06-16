$0.92 EPS Expected for ResMed (RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ResMed (NYSE:RMD) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. ResMed posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $591.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.75 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,680. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.85. ResMed has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $104.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $264,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,263 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $58,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,508.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,020 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 9.2% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

