$0.99 EPS Expected for EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $424.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Elaina Shekhter sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $830,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,700.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $404,913.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,349,000 after buying an additional 256,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems opened at $124.85 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $131.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

