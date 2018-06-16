0x (ZRX) Price Down 32.1% Over Last Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. 0x has a total market cap of $462.26 million and $10.51 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00013458 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, IDEX, Koinex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015552 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00594821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00237319 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044633 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00092732 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,769,164 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, Livecoin, DDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ethfinex, Huobi, BigONE, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, Poloniex, Upbit, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, Gate.io, Hotbit, Koinex, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, IDEX, Abucoins, Paradex, C2CX, Cobinhood and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

