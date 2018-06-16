$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $989.20 million to $1.06 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $932.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.88%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley set a $95.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.77.

In other news, VP Scott Wahlstrom sold 9,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $877,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee B. Foster II sold 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $387,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,892,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,402,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,088,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded up $0.81, reaching $102.69, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 825,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.20 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

