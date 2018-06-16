$1.05 EPS Expected for ASGN Inc (ASGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.05. ASGN posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $685.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.66 million. ASGN had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of ASGN opened at $82.98 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. ASGN has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $1,545,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499,635.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $169,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $15,686,000. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of ASGN by 2,502.3% in the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 170,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 163,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ASGN by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 120,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $5,637,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $4,411,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

