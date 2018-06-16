$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:MMC opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $76.68 and a 1 year high of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 30,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.