$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

IGT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,378,000 after purchasing an additional 472,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,790,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 867,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 49.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,411,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after purchasing an additional 466,269 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 852,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 358,100 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

