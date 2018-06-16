-$1.42 EPS Expected for Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to announce ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.44) and the highest is ($1.39). Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.31. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $122.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. Pivotal Research set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor opened at $121.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $122.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,186,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,950 shares of company stock worth $1,378,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $101,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $183,000.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

