$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Weatherford International plc (WFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Weatherford International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Weatherford International posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weatherford International will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weatherford International.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFT. ValuEngine upgraded Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of Weatherford International traded down $0.09, reaching $3.41, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 26,417,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,076,366. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.51. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 658.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 324,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 282,132 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 647,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 314,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 280,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter.

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

