$1.87 EPS Expected for Moody’s Co. (MCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.93. Moody’s reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.08.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $7,222,191.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,011 shares in the company, valued at $23,801,527.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $4,530,127.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,463 shares of company stock worth $24,698,001 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Moody’s by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 960,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after acquiring an additional 654,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,928,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,712,000 after acquiring an additional 370,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Moody’s by 80.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after acquiring an additional 326,025 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 20.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2,056.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after acquiring an additional 281,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s traded up $2.39, reaching $172.96, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 588,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $175.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.