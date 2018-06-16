$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Shares of Amphenol opened at $86.93 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.36%.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,963,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,716,000 after purchasing an additional 844,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,546,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,013,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,625,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,719,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8,640.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,433,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,823,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.