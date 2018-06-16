$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $201,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,191,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,965 shares of company stock worth $2,203,532. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 143,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 84,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies traded up $0.13, hitting $23.12, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

