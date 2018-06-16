$101.14 Million in Sales Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce sales of $101.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $418.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $419.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $437.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $434.18 million to $440.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 9.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of Simply Good Foods traded down $0.03, hitting $13.89, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 148,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,847. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $143,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

