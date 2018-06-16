Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,449 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 20.4% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 35,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit traded down $0.12, reaching $208.96, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,450. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.26 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

In other news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total transaction of $1,086,943.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total transaction of $770,465.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,336 shares of company stock valued at $43,910,143 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

